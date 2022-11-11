Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the October 15th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 799.0 days.

Square Enix Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SQNXF traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 745. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.50. Square Enix has a twelve month low of $38.42 and a twelve month high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Square Enix in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

