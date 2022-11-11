Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 42.9% in October

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPKKY traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $15.70. 12,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,180. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

