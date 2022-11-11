SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Trading 4.6% Higher

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 93 ($1.07) and last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.05). 4,494 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 10,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.01).

SpaceandPeople Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 million and a PE ratio of 1,143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 91.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 79.15.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and train stations.

Featured Stories

