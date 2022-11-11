Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.91 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.21). Approximately 117,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 431,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.25 ($0.21).

Sosandar Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33.

About Sosandar

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

