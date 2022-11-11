Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,086.82

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,086.82 ($12.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,239 ($14.27). Solid State shares last traded at GBX 1,225 ($14.10), with a volume of 23,063 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,089.32 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,099.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £142.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,310.34.

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

