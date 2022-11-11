Societe Generale Upgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to “Hold”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of adidas from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cheuvreux cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.70.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $65.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth $224,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth $933,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 79.7% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in adidas by 6.1% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in adidas by 39.2% during the third quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

