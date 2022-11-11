Societe Generale Upgrades adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to “Hold”

Societe Generale upgraded shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of adidas from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen cut shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cheuvreux cut shares of adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.70.
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $65.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
