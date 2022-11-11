Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Given New €52.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €59.00 ($59.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMFKY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €45.00 ($45.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €43.00 ($43.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance
Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. Smurfit Kappa Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
