SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 234.5% from the October 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMCAY traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,419. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.10.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

