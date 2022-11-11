Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last Week

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Smart Block Chain City has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $54,565.73 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smart Block Chain City token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002066 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smart Block Chain City has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world. The official message board for Smart Block Chain City is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

