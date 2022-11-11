SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.13.

SM Energy Stock Up 3.4 %

NYSE:SM opened at $44.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 4.56. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at SM Energy

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Stories

