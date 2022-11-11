Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Update

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the October 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIXGF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Sixt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

Shares of Sixt stock remained flat at $122.00 on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $122.00 and a 12 month high of $122.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.65.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. It has a network of 2,115 stations.

