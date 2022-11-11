Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) PT Set at €53.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($53.00) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.10 ($63.10) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €62.00 ($62.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($54.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($64.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €56.00 ($56.00) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of SHL opened at €51.70 ($51.70) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €40.32 ($40.32) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($67.66). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.04 billion and a PE ratio of 29.42.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

