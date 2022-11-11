Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Decreases By 86.5%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the October 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 267,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,755. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
