Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Decreases By 86.5%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the October 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.53. 267,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,755. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.43 and a 12 month high of $16.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,378,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 308,958 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 28.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 593,273 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 131,693 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,979,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,877,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.