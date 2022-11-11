Short Interest in Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY) Drops By 95.2%

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Standard Chartered Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFY traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,434. Standard Chartered has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $16.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Featured Stories

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

