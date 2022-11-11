Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Drops By 90.2%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $15.35.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile
