Short Interest in SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Drops By 90.2%

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the October 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during trading on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Get SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA alerts:

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.