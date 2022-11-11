Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Rises By 376.9%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 376.9% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Silver Bull Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

SVBL stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 16,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

Get Silver Bull Resources alerts:

About Silver Bull Resources

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company's principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Bull Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Bull Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.