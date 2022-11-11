Short Interest in Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Rises By 376.9%

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 376.9% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Silver Bull Resources Trading Up 2.4 %
SVBL stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 16,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Silver Bull Resources has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.47.
About Silver Bull Resources
