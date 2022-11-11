Short Interest in Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Increases By 246.9%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 246.9% from the October 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Q BioMed Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:QBIO remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. 602,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,699. Q BioMed has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About Q BioMed

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89 and Metastron, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of metastatic bone cancer pain.

