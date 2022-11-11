Short Interest in New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Declines By 94.6%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,600 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the October 15th total of 9,936,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Get New Hope alerts:

New Hope Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NHPEF stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $3.58. 24,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. New Hope has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $4.84.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.