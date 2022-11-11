Short Interest in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Expands By 77.0%

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 77.0% from the October 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 156,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,716 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 108,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,369. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.38.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

(Get Rating)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

