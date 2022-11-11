Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Rises By 430.6%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,500 shares, an increase of 430.6% from the October 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IG Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGAC. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 750,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,079 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $2,475,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,773,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in IG Acquisition by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 333,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in IG Acquisition by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 82,403 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

IG Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IGAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. IG Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

IG Acquisition Company Profile

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.