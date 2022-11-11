Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($13.59) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of LON WOSG opened at GBX 972 ($11.19) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.10. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 632.50 ($7.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,600 ($18.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a PE ratio of 2,370.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 791.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 839.27.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches. The company offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and insurance services for fashion and classic watches and jewelry. It operates 131 showrooms in the United Kingdom and 40 showrooms in the United States, as well as through seven transactional websites under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands.

