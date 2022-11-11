ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $310.00 at Bank of America

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV opened at $270.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $277.65 and a 200 day moving average of $228.88. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,450 shares of company stock worth $8,166,829 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

