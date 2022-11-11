Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 71.7% in October

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a drop of 71.7% from the October 15th total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Santos Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSLZY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. The company had a trading volume of 86,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,788. Santos has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.23.

Santos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. This is an increase from Santos’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st.

Santos Company Profile

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and the Asia Pacific. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste, and Western Australia.

