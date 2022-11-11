Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 94.0% in October

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the October 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,485. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.
About Santen Pharmaceutical
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Santen Pharmaceutical (SNPHY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santen Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.