Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 94.0% in October

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 94.0% from the October 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNPHY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,485. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. Santen Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

About Santen Pharmaceutical

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products to treat glaucoma and ocular hypertension, such as DE-111, which is in Phase III clinical trial; DE-117 in Japan; DE-126 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial; DE-128 in Europe, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial in the United States; and DE-130A that is in Phase III clinical trial.

