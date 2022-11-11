Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €90.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($90.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($90.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($130.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($107.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($95.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($70.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of BMW opened at €82.85 ($82.85) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.88 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is €75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.64. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($67.58) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($100.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.