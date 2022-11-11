Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Price Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $18.74 on Monday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $622.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.90.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 146,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

