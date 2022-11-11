RS Group (LON:RS1) PT Lowered to GBX 820 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,050 ($12.09) to GBX 820 ($9.44) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($12.20) price objective on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, November 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of RS Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,300 ($14.97) to GBX 1,250 ($14.39) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($13.82) target price on shares of RS Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,150 ($13.24).

RS1 opened at GBX 946 ($10.89) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 991.75. RS Group has a 12-month low of GBX 790 ($9.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,169 ($13.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 1,670.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. RS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

