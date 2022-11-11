Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Adient (NYSE:ADNT) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $40.23 on Monday. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Adient will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $43,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,868.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Adient by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,885,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 508,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

