Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AX.UN. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.22.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Price Performance

AX.UN stock opened at C$9.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.80. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 1 year low of C$8.98 and a 1 year high of C$13.76.

Insider Transactions at Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

In other news, Director Salim Manji bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,332,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,640,421.25. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,350 shares of company stock worth $74,566.

(Get Rating)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.