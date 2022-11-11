Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €167.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €167.00 ($167.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €204.00 ($204.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €202.00 ($202.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($175.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($210.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

ETR DB1 opened at €163.30 ($163.30) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.13. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €135.80 ($135.80) and a 1-year high of €175.90 ($175.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €163.99.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

