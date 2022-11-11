Roku (ROKU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) in the last few weeks:

11/11/2022 – Roku is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Cannonball Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $80.00.

11/3/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/3/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $60.00 to $40.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

11/3/2022 – Roku was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/3/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $130.00 to $80.00.

11/1/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $80.00 to $72.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Roku had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Roku Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $5.79 on Friday, reaching $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,296,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682,446. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $279.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,284,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

