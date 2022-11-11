Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 24,274 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,274 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,568,000 after acquiring an additional 50,728 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,866,000 after purchasing an additional 97,795 shares during the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPC. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

WPC traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.38. 61,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,875. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.61 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.061 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 168.25%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

