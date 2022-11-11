Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,776 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,713 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 12,603 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.37. 446,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

