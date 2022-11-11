Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $18.12 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson makes up 6.2% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $18,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371,474 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 45.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 205,546 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 571,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after acquiring an additional 183,349 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kennedy-Wilson from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.
KW traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $16.97. The company had a trading volume of 42,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,435. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.77. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $25.30.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.
