Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Purchases 5,330 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,530 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in GSK by 50.4% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 9,016,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,735,000 after buying an additional 3,023,634 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GSK by 48.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 90.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,070,000 after buying an additional 1,611,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the second quarter worth $49,276,000. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($21.88) to GBX 1,600 ($18.42) in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,608.33.

GSK stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 498,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,906. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.84. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 17.77%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

