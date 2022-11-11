Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.7% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PayPal to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.02.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,052,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,926,042. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $215.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.