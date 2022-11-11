Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Decreases Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY owned approximately 0.06% of Option Care Health worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OPCH. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 11,000,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $363,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,247,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,416,506.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. 189,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,370. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.86.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

