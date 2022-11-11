Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY Decreases Holdings in Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS)

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY owned 0.08% of Stratus Properties worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRS. Satovsky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratus Properties during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Stratus Properties in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Leslie sold 24,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $732,884.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Laurie L. Dotter bought 2,967 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.28 per share, for a total transaction of $86,873.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $184,668.96. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stratus Properties Stock Down 2.8 %

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

STRS stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,421. Stratus Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.71.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter.

Stratus Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $4.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

About Stratus Properties

(Get Rating)

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

Further Reading

