River Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 578 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

River Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $974,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 191,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 569,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,714,269. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

