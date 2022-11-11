River Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 395,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 3.6% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $19,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 806,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,300,000 after buying an additional 65,823 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.62. 109,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,317,814. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

