Reviewing Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) & C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) and C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.5% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and C&F Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Bancorp $141.15 million 2.37 $43.01 million $2.39 9.26 C&F Financial $142.89 million 1.32 $28.67 million $7.02 7.62

Profitability

Sierra Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sierra Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Sierra Bancorp and C&F Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Bancorp 25.06% 11.28% 1.05% C&F Financial 20.32% 12.23% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sierra Bancorp and C&F Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Dividends

Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. C&F Financial pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sierra Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, C&F Financial has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats C&F Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. The company also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 35 full-service branches, an online branch, a loan production office, an agricultural credit center, and an SBA center. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans. It also provides ATMs, Internet and mobile banking, and debit and credit cards, as well as safe deposit box rentals, notary public, electronic transfer, and other customary bank services. This segment offers its services through its main office in West Point, Virginia, as well as through 30 Virginia branches located 1 each in Albermarle, Goochland, Hanover, Middlesex, Powhatan, Stafford, York, Charlottesville, Hampton, Montross, Newport News, Richmond, Warsaw, and Williamsburg; 2 each in the counties of Cumberland, James City, King George, and New Kent; and four each in the counties of Chesterfield and Henrico. The company's Mortgage Banking segment provides various residential mortgage loans; originates conventional mortgage loans, mortgage loans insured by the Federal Housing Administration, and mortgage loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture and the Veterans Administration; and ancillary mortgage loan origination services for residential appraisals, as well as various mortgage origination functions to third parties. It provides mortgage loan origination services through 11 offices in Virginia, 1 office in Maryland, and 2 offices in North Carolina, as well as through 1 each in South Carolina and West Virginia. The company's Consumer Finance segment provides automobile loans through its offices in Richmond and Hampton, Virginia. It also offers brokerage and wealth management services; and insurance products. In addition, the company provides title and settlement agency, and insurance services. C&F Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in West Point, Virginia.

