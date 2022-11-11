Reviewing Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) & Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -106.83% -62.41% Lordstown Motors N/A -59.09% -47.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 2 0 0 2.00 Lordstown Motors 3 1 0 0 1.25

Volatility and Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,515.51%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $2.38, suggesting a potential upside of 38.89%. Given Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Lordstown Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$516.51 million N/A N/A Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($1.29) -1.33

Summary

Lordstown Motors beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Rating)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

About Lordstown Motors

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.