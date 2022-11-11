Research Analysts Set Expectations for DHT Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for DHT in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DHT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -483.76 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. DHT’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHT

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of DHT by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -799.60%.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

