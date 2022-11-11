Regatta Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $98.55. The stock had a trading volume of 209,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,872,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $249.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.28.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,044.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

