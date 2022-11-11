Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 91 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Red Wave Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 507.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.26. The stock had a trading volume of 121,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.24. The firm has a market cap of $142.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $225.50.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

