Red Wave Investments LLC Sells 339 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Red Wave Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

DUK traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $95.13. The company had a trading volume of 56,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.53. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

