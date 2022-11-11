Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) in the last few weeks:
- 11/7/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $123.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $144.00 to $150.00.
- 11/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $144.00 to $151.00.
- 10/27/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $184.00 to $182.00.
- 10/20/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 9/22/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Shares of ASND opened at $129.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $161.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 1,473.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.
