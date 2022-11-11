Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) in the last few weeks:

11/7/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $172.00 to $169.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $123.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $157.00 to $163.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $144.00 to $150.00.

11/3/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $144.00 to $151.00.

10/27/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $184.00 to $182.00.

10/20/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $167.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $129.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $161.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 71.44% and a negative net margin of 1,473.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,165,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,173,000 after acquiring an additional 295,224 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,552,000 after purchasing an additional 594,855 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 89.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,316,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,275,000 after buying an additional 1,561,757 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 349,157 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,047 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.