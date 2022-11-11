Raymond James Raises STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target to C$11.00

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNVVF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$11.50 to C$11.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

STEP Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.87. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

STEP Energy Services Company Profile

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.