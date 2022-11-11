Radnor Financial Advisors LLC Has $22.98 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.9% of Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,023. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.43 and a 200-day moving average of $234.74.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

