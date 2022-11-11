Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

QRTEA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Qurate Retail from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $718.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,929,057 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,306,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,938,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,888 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 154.0% in the 2nd quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 3,987,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,501 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $11,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.